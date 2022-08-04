Chase And Status Announce New Album 'What Came Before'

Chase And Status have laid out plans for new album 'What Came Before'.

The new album will be released later this year, a 13 track project featuring Popcaan, BackRoad Gee, and more.

Set to be launched with a special event at London's KOKO venue, the production team have placed the sweat-drenched album artwork online.

Crown & Owls crafted the artwork, commenting...

“We wanted to create an image that captured the very human compulsion to gather in a dark room and dance and sweat. Such scenes have a different weight to them after they were off the table for a good while, and we were very interested in capturing a moment of collective catharsis in the shadow of a period of history that pushed isolation on so many. We were really interested in the stories of the individuals in the image - what drives them to want to be in that room?”

“The whole campaign kind of works backwards from that moment in the photo really - the intersecting stories of the dance floor, and the sense of freedom and release it brings to the individual. The record sleeve, the single covers, visualisers and elements of the music videos were all captured at this special night - it’s been a joy to work on.”

New single 'Mixed Emotions' is online now, and it taps back into their system roots. Packed with flair and energy, you can check it out below.

- - -