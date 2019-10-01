Chartreuse Share "Treasured" New Song 'Midnight Oil'

Chartreuse have shared their new song 'Midnight Oil' - tune in now.

The band's debut EP is now finished, following sessions at a studio in North London earlier this year.

Out on November 1st, the EP is led by new song 'Midnight Oil', a track that describe as one of their most treasured.

One of the first songs the band wrote together, Chartreuse locked themselves away in Birmingham to perfect the song - inadvertently supplying the title courtesy of their work ethic.

Vocalist Harriet Wilson explains: "'Midnight Oil' is one of the first songs we wrote, and one of our most treasured. The foundations of it were written a while ago now, when we had a lock-up in Birmingham for all our instruments and amps. We were practicing for a tour and getting to the lock up first thing in the morning when it opened, and leaving again at 11pm when it closed."

"The person who worked behind the desk there used to tell us, 'you're burning the midnight oil!' and Mike stole that line for the chorus. At the time, we tried the track and didn't feel it necessarily fit with our other songs, so we let it breathe for a while. Later on, it soon fell into place and 'Midnight Oil' as you hear it now was completed. We are so proud of this song and are glad we found the right time record it."

Tune in now.

Catch Chartreuse live:

October

30 London EartH (w/ Puma Blue)

November

4 Brighton Latest Music Bar *FREE*

5 London Folklore *FREE*

6 Birmingham Hare and Hounds *FREE*

