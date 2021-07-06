Charmaine Channels Her Inner Missy Elliott For 'Double Dutch'

Canadian rap trailblazer Charmaine lands a knockout blow with new single 'Double Dutch'.

Freshly signed to Warner Music, the rap riser is on the move, laying down preparations for her debut EP.

'Hood Avant-Garde' is incoming, and it finds Charmaine playfully shattering the rulebook, moving in her own lane.

'Double Dutch' is an all-out rap mover, a club smash that comes with a side order of lawless creativity.

The visuals find Charmaine channelling her inner Missy Elliott, while playfully toying with her idea of the modern-day Renaissance woman.

