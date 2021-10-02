Charlotte Spiral's 'New Light' Is A Search For Balance

London dark-pop pairing Charlotte Spiral have shared new song 'New Light'.

The duo - Amy Spencer and Avi Barath - met while studying at Goldsmiths in South London, almost immediately swapping influences and record shop recommendations.

A full EP is out on April 9th, matching luxurious aspects of billowing sound with some potent lyricism.

'New Light' is online now, a gorgeous jewel of a piece which utilises odd McCartney-esque flourishes in the piano chords, while the drifting vocal puts us in mind of Beach House linked to some Elliott Smith levels of melancholia.

Says Amy Spencer: “It’s simply a message to myself to live more in the present and stop imagining how things could be, especially nowadays when it's so easy to get distracted and compare yourself to other people”.

A song that seeks out a kind of natural balance, there's a wonderfully unforced feel to 'New Light'.

Tune in now.