Charlotte Lawrence's 'Talk You Down' Deals With Strong Emotions

LA alt-pop force Charlotte Lawrence has shared her new single 'Talk You Down'.

The songwriter spent 2020 peppered streaming services with one off singles, gently teasing out her musical identity in the process.

'Talk You Down' taps into this energy, with Charlotte continuing her mission of self-discovery, using songwriting as a framework for achieving fresh definition.

It's also incredibly beautiful, with her dulcet vocal helping her to raise her game once more.

She comments...

“Everyone deals with their emotions in different ways and we’ve all been dealing with so many different types of emotions in the last year. I wanted to be a part of a song about anxiety and how I deal with it. Talking with someone about how you feel is a perfect way to get through any emotional experience.”

