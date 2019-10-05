Charlotte Lawrence Shares Provocative Pop Jewel 'God Must Be Doing Cocaine'

American artist Charlotte Lawrence has shared her new single 'God Must Be Doing Cocaine'.

The songwriter is doggedly addicted to creativity, working almost constantly in-between live shows and press engagements.

Continuous travel keeps her inspired, constantly pushing back the boundaries of what she can achieve.

Bold and outspoken, new song 'God Must Be Doing Cocaine' finds the American artist displaying her vulnerabilities.

Out now, it's a raw return, with Charlotte placing her feelings on show for all to observe.

A search for meaning amid the chaos that is America, it touches on the emptiness of the party lifestyle and her love for her family.

A deeply mature offering, you can check out 'God Must Be Doing Cocaine' now.

Photo Credit: Tyler Shields

