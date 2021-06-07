Charlotte Dos Santos Explores Love With 'Away From You'

Oslo born vocalist Charlotte Dos Santos returns with new single 'Away From You'.

Out now, the track epitomises Charlotte's graceful sense of fusion, her ability to blend sounds, and cross cultures.

The ultra-soft vocal is driven forwards by an innate sense of control, while production is handled by Charlotte Dos Santos and Tom Henry, of Leeds soul new Gotts Street Park.

Charlotte comments...

“‘Away From You’ is a song about being in love and not wanting to be with anyone other than your one person. It's an R&B/pop song for folks in love and wanting to move. The song was written after a bike ride and a cute day outside and I wanted to capture that feeling.”

“I wanted to write an uplifting track after such a heavy year and especially after really longing for dancing, and being outside with friends and loved ones. The video is a reference to that, the freedom that we lost, and how we find it again - love and movement will always live and thrive despite everything. This is the first video of this journey of exploration of heritage, identity and happiness.”

Soul meets melody, personal experience meets universal insight, 'Away From You' features a video steered by PRETTYBIRD’s Margot Bowman.

Margot Bowman adds: “I loved collaborating with Charlotte on this special project using beauty, time, and the premise that history is a construct to explore her unique world. It's such a powerful time to reexamine the past and build a better future out of what we find there.”

Tune in now.

