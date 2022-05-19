Charlotte Dos Santos Announces Debut Album 'MORFO'

Charlotte Dos Santos will release her long-awaited debut album 'MORFO'.

The sessions for the album were born from the free time opened up by the pandemic, when her touring plans were curtailed by lockdown.

Pouring those feelings of restraint into her music, Charlotte Dos Santo instead found a form of freedom.

Out on October 14th, 'MORFO' is trailed by recent singles 'Patience' and 'Away From You', which both feature on the full record.

She says...

'MORFO' is a sonic tale about transformation, about love and pain. It's a playful journey through my deepest inner thoughts combined with elements of music I admire, such as soul, R&B, funk, MBP/samba and classical. I am a child of the world, born in two cultures and on this album I am digging deeper into my ancestral roots and into my consciousness.

New single 'Hello Hello' is out now, an introduction that finds Charlotte dos Santos learning to pin down her feelings - tune in now.

