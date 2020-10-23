Charlotte Day Wilson Announces Debut Album 'Alpha'

Charlotte Day Wilson will release her debut album 'Alpha' on July 9th.

The vocalist is a renowned collaborator, having worked with the likes of Syd and BADBADNOTGOOD on some superb releases.

Debut album 'Alpha' arrives this summer, and it's led by scorching R&B ballad 'If I Could'.

Out now, it's a beautiful return, one that shows just how rich, and how emotive her performances can be.

There's a restorative aspect to the lyricism, a facet that is brought into further focus by the video.

Charlotte comments...

"'If I Could' was written by my good friend and incredible songwriter Merna Bishouty, and produced by myself and Jack Rochon. I felt a deep and immediate connection to Merna’s perspective on the desire to protect and save someone from their demons, and I was honored to collaborate with her on the song. Co-director Kevan Funk and I are also super grateful for my dear friend Mustafa and the bull riders from Texas who helped us to tell our story."

Tune in now.

'Alpha' will be released on July 9th.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.