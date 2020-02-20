Charlie Cunningham's 'All This' Is A Moment Of Calm

Charlie Cunningham has shared beautiful piano led instrumental 'All This'.

The songwriter's second album 'Permanent Way' landed last year, displaying his inventive guitar style to its fullest potential.

New EP 'Pieces' lands on May 15th, with one new song being unveiled each week before the release.

'All This' finds Charlie switching his trademark guitar style for piano, an introspective instrumental with shades of Nils Frahm.

Beautifully sparse, it's augmented only by the merest of vocal mutterings, with the sound cascading from the speakers.

Tune in now.

Catch Charlie Cunningham at London's EartH on February 26th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.