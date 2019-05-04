Charlie Cunningham Announces New Album 'Permanent Way'

English songwriter Charlie Cunningham is set to release new album 'Permanent Way'.

The acoustic guitarist developed his unusual style following a two year spell in Seville, absorbing Spanish guitar while crafting his own meditations.

His absorbing debut album was a remarkable success, leading to a developed sense of pressure on the follow up.

It's something Charlie Cunningham has attacked in the right way, though, pushing himself to fresh heights.

“I’m quite a private person outside of performing,” Cunningham admits. “There is some autobiographical stuff in the lyrics, but it flits in and out quite a lot; it’s much more about people generally and their interactions”.

New song 'Don't Go Far' is online now, matching his deft acoustic patterns to some moving, colourful lyricism.

Tune in now.

Catch Charlie Cunningham at the following shows:

November

2 Bristol Redgrave Theatre

3 Leeds City Varieties Music Hall

4 Gateshead Sage Gateshead (Hall 2)

6 Manchester RNCM Concert Hall (Hall 2)

7 Oxford Holywell Music Room

8 Brighton The Old Market

10 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall 2

11 Glasgow Oran Mor

12 Dublin Button Factory

