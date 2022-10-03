Charlie Collins Drops New Scorcher 'Backseat Valentine'

Australian artist Charlie Collins has a tendency to tell it like it is.

Just look at this past run of alt-pop bangers - there's the downbeat 'Just My Luck' and the brutally frank 'Fuck It'

. There's a tender side, too, with Charlie Collins able to apply a unique sense of poetry to just about every occasion.

New single 'Backseat Valentine' shows another side to her work, with the songwriter exploring a broken relationship.

A flood of thoughts and feelings, it was penned in just an hour, with Charlie commenting...

“As the story often goes, a broken relationship sparked a desire to be somewhere new and somewhere exciting. I realised I needed to do something for myself to help my heart heal. In a matter of days, I packed my bags and bought a ticket to London.”

“I’ve never written a song like that ever,” she adds. “It's embracing, the real fucking wild side of me, I love to go crazy and do spontaneous things sometimes.”

A new scorcher from the Australian artist, 'Backseat Valentine' builds towards that neat chorus, a tight, succinct demonstration of her artistry.

We're able to share the new video, too, which is a bold and colourful insight into the world of Charlie Collins.

