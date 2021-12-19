Charli XCX Unable To Play SNL Due To COVID

Charli XCX was unable to perform on Saturday Night Live due to COVID wreaking havoc with the show's crew.
The UK singer was due to perform on the late night staple, joined by Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens.
Rehearsals were already under way, with Caroline Polachek sneaking a pic online:
we have decided to— Caroline Polachek (@carolineplz) December 17, 2021
SNL TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/SyDzgqZEJp
Sadly, the spread of omicron caused SNL to operate with a skeleton crew, meaning that the performance could not go ahead.
Informed at the very last moment, it left Charli XCX "devastated and heartbroken" with the singer left to apologise to fans.
December 18, 2021
In a further note she wrote: "just to clear up any confusion i didn’t decide to cancel or pull out of the show tonight! We were informed at around 3pm ish that my segment of the show wouldn’t be able to go ahead for everyone’s safety and so there was nothing we could do..."
The sudden influx of spare time could prompt a bonus for fans, however - Charli XCX has begun to tease some demos.