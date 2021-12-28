Charli XCX Teases Rina Sawayama Collaboration

Charli XCX has shared a teaser of her new Rina Sawayama collaboration.

The two revealed plans for the collaboration a few weeks back, with Charli XCX sharing a text conversation between the two pop auteurs.

In the convo, Charli XCX tells Rina Sawayama that she “seriously crushed it...”

The first glimpse of the song is now online, with Charli XCX playing a snippet on her TikTok channel.

It's a club-adjacent banger, with the house-friendly beat drawing on a 90s palette; Rina sings “…Coming and going just as you please / Separated by a degree, hesitated illusion so far out of reach...”

The song is set to appear on the new Charli XCX album 'Crash' which is out on March 18th.

