Charli XCX Shares Self-Isolation Single 'Forever'

Charli XCX has shared her new self-isolation single 'Forever'.

The pop icon is currently at home, and has decided to use this time to make an album.

'how i'm feeling now' is slated to be released on May 15th, with Charli aiming to make the process as open and collaborative as possible.

Holding a Zoom press conference, she then unveiled the first single from the project.

'Forever' is out now, and comes complete with three specially designed pieces of art, constructed by Seth Bogart, Caroline Polachek and Regards Coupables.

Charli comments:

“I’m such a fangirl of all three artists and to collaborate on artwork like this is a new experience for me. I like the idea that the visual language for this project can be interpreted by however someone feels towards the music. The music and the emotions that are generated guide the creative output and anything is possible.”

Tune in now.

