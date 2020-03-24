Charli XCX Shares Quarantine Cut 'Claws'

Charli XCX has shared her new single 'Claws'.

The pop auteur is currently in lockdown, but has busied herself by launching an ambitious new project.

'how i'm feeling now' is a quarantine album, and it's set to be released in just 21 days.

As selected by her fans, the ultra-ambitious future pop banger 'Claws' is the latest single, produced by Dylan Brady from 100 gecs.

All rattling 808s and trance electronica, there's a manic sense of energy to 'Claws', as it's continually about to burst apart at the seams.

Check it out now.

