Charli XCX Shares Beautiful Tribute To SOPHIE

Charli XCX has offered a few words in respect of collaborator SOPHIE.

The two constructed some utterly superb pop jams, including Charli's fan-favourite single 'Vroom Vroom'.

Future-pop that existed without borders, their work together was sadly halted by SOPHIE's tragic death at the weekend.

Placing a statement online, Charli XCX spoke of their "special connection" before saying simply: "I love you and I will never forget you Sophie."

Charli writes: “It’s really hard for me to sum up the special connection I felt with such an amazing person who completely changed my life. There are so many memories, so many small details, so many different views and incredible feelings and stories. It’s impossible to summarise the journey I went on with Sophie.”

“She taught me so much about myself without even realising. I wish I had told her more how special she was, not just her music, but her as a person. I love you and I will never forget you Sophie.”

