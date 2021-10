Charli XCX hit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an undead performance of 'Good Ones'.

The UK pop queen brought out all the stops for her latest late night spot, opting to perform her track 'Good Ones'.

The stage opens with a gravestone emblazoned with her name, before Charli XCX drags herself from the grave to the stage.

Opening the spooky season with a bang, Charli XCX left the audience's mouths hanging open.

