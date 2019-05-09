Charli XCX Links With Clairo, Yaeji On 'February 2017'

Charli XCX has shared her new single 'February 2017' - tune in now.

The UK pop icon has always thirsted for collaboration, and this new preview from incoming album 'Charli' is now exception.

Produced by PC Music lynchpin A.G. Cook, some bonus production also comes from French trio Planet 1999.

Out now, 'February 2017' is a beautifully pieced together pop cut, one that speaks openly of regret while also seeking out happiness.

Clairo and Yaeji also contribute, while Charli opened up about the song's secret meaning on an Instagram post.

'February 2017' references a time where she felt that she was “being a shitty person and doing something really hurtful to someone so brilliant and amazing.”

Charli added: “This song is about asking for forgiveness”.

Tune in now.

'Charli' will be released on September 13th.

