Charli XCX Lines Up Special Instagram Broadcasts

Charli XCX has confirmed plans for a series of special Instagram broadcasts.

The pop icon has been sharing notes from the studio this week, echoing the experiences of those self-isolating due to coronavirus.

Deciding to take this one step further, Charli will host a series of live broadcasts through Instagram.

Taking place each day, Charli will chat to some special guests, as well as entertaining fans.

Launching at 5pm today - March 18th - Charli XCX will be joined by Christine and the Queens to discus the current situation, creativity, and mental health.

On Thursday, Charli XCX chats to Diplo to a personal training sessions, before Friday finds Charli and Rita Ora discussing How To Be Lonely.

Saturday sees Charli XCX and Kim Petras playing a game of Would U Rather? which - and let's be honest here - should be pretty damn entertaining.

Winding down with a Clairo-led art class on Sunday, it's a hectic week for the pop star.

Get involved HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.