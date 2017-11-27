Charli XCX Drops 'Girls Night Out'

Charli XCX has dropped new banger 'Girls Night Out' - tune in now.

It's been a long hot summer for Charli XCX - supporting Taylor Swift on her huge international tour, playing a 'Pop 2' date in London, and dropping past Liverpool's Tate gallery for a special exhibition.

New song 'Girls Night Out' has been a long time coming, with fans sharing snippets online for weeks now.

Well, it's finally here, and it's the joyous pop banger this heatwave summer has been crying out for.

Produced by SOPHIE and co-produced by Stargate, it's future-facing pop gold, a triumph from an artist who delivery is matched only by her ability as a cultural curator.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Andrew Thomas Huang

