Charli XCX Announces New Single 'Good Ones'

Charli XCX will release new single 'Good Ones' on September 2nd.

The English pop star put our Duo Lingo efforts to shame in 2020, sharing her Mercury nominated lockdown album 'How I'm Feeling Now' .

Today - August 2nd - is her birthday, and Charli XCX has broken cover to confirm her latest plans.

Yep, a new single is incoming, with 'Good Ones' due to land next month.

Available to pre-save now, the single lands on September 2nd; "Get ready to surrender..."

Here's the announce.

my new song arrives on September 2nd. get ready to surrender pre save now. happy birthday to me https://t.co/vWV9CrELr5 pic.twitter.com/ItGTEcVw5d — Charli (@charli_xcx) August 2, 2021

