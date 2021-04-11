Charli XCX Announces New Album 'CRASH'

A note from iconic pop star Charli XCX:

Today I, the iconic global pop star Charli XCX, am announcing 'CRASH', my highly-anticipated forthcoming album, releasing 18th March 2022, available now to pre-order here. This is the fifth and final album in my record deal...

I have also released ‘New Shapes’ featuring Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens, and am announcing my European and North American tour, with tickets available for presale from 10th November. If you don’t stream 'New Shapes' or purchase tickets to the tour you will most definitely burn in hell.

The announcement of 'CRASH' follows my latest single, ‘Good Ones’, a track signalling a new chapter for me in which I embraced all that the life of a pop figurehead has to offer in today’s world - celebrity, obsession and global hits.

I was able to possess and persuade an incredible group of producers and collaborators to contribute to 'CRASH' by using my femme fatale powers and a multitude of dark spells and curses. Some of these include A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Deaton Chris Anthony, Lotus IV, Caroline Polachek, Christine and the Queens, Oscar Holter, Digital Farm Animals, Rina Sawayama, Ian Kirkpatrik, Jason Evigan, Justin Raisen, Ariel Rechtshaid, Ilya, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jon Shave and Mike Wise. They will all remain locked in my basement forever.

In addition, I have also revealed a European and North American tour, with shows in Los Angeles, London, Paris and more. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday 12th November, with ticket presales beginning Wednesday 10th November at this link.

Catch Charli XCX at the following shows:

May

13 Dublin Olympia Theatre

15 Glasgow O2 Academy

17 Manchester Victoria Warehouse

18 Birmingham O2 Academy

19 London Alexandra Palace

21 Norwich UEA

22 Sheffield O2 Academy

23 Nottingham Rock City

