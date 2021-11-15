Charles Watson Shares Graceful Solo Single 'Afghan Hound'

Indie songwriter Charles Watson returns with new single 'Afghan Hound'.

Out now, it marks his first solo release since 2018 full length 'Now That I'm A River' and finds the songwriter relaxing back into his own unique path.

There's a backdrop of warming Americana to the song, while Charles Watson's dead-pan lyricism has a peculiarly Northern feel to it.

The gentleness in his vocal works well with the arrangement, with the slow grace of 'Afghan Hound' unfurling at its own pace.

Fresh from being invited to score indie flick Youngstown, it's a fitting return for the acclaimed songwriter.

Charles comments...

“In the past, I've always reached for sounds in the studio that tend to disguise my voice and that put it as far away from the listeners attention as possible. I guess initially out of insecurity and then eventually out of habit. Since I last made a solo record, I think my relationship with how I listen to music has changed a little. I find myself drawn way more to the simpler and more direct sounding records these days. ‘Afghan Hound’ is a song about reaching out to people around you and so it felt like it needed be direct not only lyrically but also in the way the band played it.”

Tune in now.

Catch Charles Watson at London’s The Social on November 23rd.

Photo Credit: Laura McCluskey

- - -