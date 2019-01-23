Charlene Soraia's 'Beautiful People' Is Oh-So Tender

Charlene Soraia has used a long journey to go right back to the start.

After working with labels, and embarking on several different paths, she finally decided to re-connect with her roots, and make the album she's always wanted to make.

‘Where’s My Tribe’ arrives tomorrow (January 25th) and it's a wonderfully stark, honest, open collection of songs.

Backed only by her guitar and the slightest of augmentations, each piece feels hewn from her own life, her own experiences.

Take new song 'Beautiful People'. The final preview from the incoming record, the intimate recording techniques allow Charlene to charge a rhythmic quality from her guitar playing.

Your ears keeping filling in those empty spaces, allowing that sparse arrangement to take on added colours and hues, even though they aren't stated, only suggested.

Driven by that wonderful vocal, 'Beautiful People' is about as close to the real Charlene Soraia as we may ever get.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.