Chapter And Verse Indulge Their Vices On 'Bad Blood'

Chapter And Verse are in no mood to slow down.

Enjoying a storming 12 months, the band head into Autumn ready to support Press To MECO on their extensive UK tour.

But that's not all - heading into the studio, the band have begin to sketch out something fresh, something new.

Airing on Radio 1's Rock Show earlier this week, new single 'Bad Blood' plummets to Earth in just a few hours via the kind folks at Killing Moon.

It's a taut, visceral onslaught, a tale of vice, debauchery, and learning self-control amid some ear-scorching guitar lines.

It's a snappy ripper, too, with Chapter And Verse pulling out all the stops to overhaul the pop template for their caustic, miles-into-the-red sound.

Frontman Josh comments:

"Everyone has their own vices and 'Bad Blood' is about not letting them control you. It's a celebration of being able to be you on your own terms, not on the terms of somebody or something else."

Tune in now.

Catch Chapter And Verse supporting Press to MECO on tour throughout October:

October

2 Stoke-On-Trent The Sugarmill

3 York The Basement

4 Huddersfield The Parish

5 Welwyn Garden City The Shed

10 Birmingham Mama Roux's

11 Milton Keynes The Craufurd Arms

12 Tunbridge Wells The Sussex Arms

17 Bournemouth The Anvil

22 St Albans The Horn

23 Newcastle Upon Tyne Think Tank?

24 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete's

25 Liverpool Heebie Jeebies & EBGBS

