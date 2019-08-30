Chappaqua Wrestling Share New Single 'The Rift'

Chappaqua Wrestling are wandering souls.

The band have used their instincts, chased their ambitions, moving from South London to the North West of England, and beyond.

Now firmly ensconced in Brighton, the south coast hub is a suitable hub for their DIY dalliances.

New single 'The Rift' is out now, and it finds the guitar group tapping into the dark energies of our current dystopia.

Blackened riffs and charred vocals combine, while the lyrics tap into the ongoing conflicts within our society.

It's a song that owes a debt of inspiration to the Romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley, and his work The Masque Of Anarchy, written in response to the Peterloo Massacre.

Vocalist and guitarist Charlie Woods explains:

"The Rift’ is a track about conflict, acknowledging the increasing divisions within society, and calling out those that turn the blind eye. Events from the last year have got to a global boiling point and creatively this has taken us to the same place."

"It’s the most powerful track we’ve released so far, and it amplifies our perception on how the last year or so has felt. Lyrically it’s influence comes from the poem written shortly after the Peterloo massacre in Manchester; The Masque of Anarchy by Percy Bysshe Shelley. It’s an old talisman for suppressed voices in this country, and some of its verses still clearly resonate today."

A dense, powerful return, you can check out 'The Rift' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.