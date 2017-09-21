Chaouche Walks Clash Through The Making Of New Album 'Safe'

'Safe' is probably the last word we would use to describe Chaouche's music.

A daring, inventive songwriter, her use of the personal to reach towards the universal never fails to inspire.

Yet 'Safe' is the title of her new album, an absorbing return that relishes a space of confidence, a space of invention.

Out now - purchase LINK - 'Safe' draws on lengthy studio sessions, a period of endless experimentation that found Chaoche challenging herself at every turn.

With a flurry of festival shows planned, Chaouche is now ready to share a mini-documentary detailing her creative process.

Watch it now.

Chaouche is set to play the following shows:

July

19 Wiltshire Larmer Tree Festival

21 Cheshire Bluedot Festival

August

8 Bristol Sofar Sounds

19 Brecon Beacons Green Man Festival

25 Cardiff HUB Festival

