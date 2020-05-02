Chams Channels Heavy Duty Industrial Sounds On 'Avoue'

French artist Chams has shared his uncompromising new track 'Avoue'.

Fusing cutting edge electronics with French language rap, Chams debut EP proper ‘Lettre D’Amort’ made a deep impression on its 2017 release.

A record prompted by his childhood at the foot of the Alps, it was followed by a period of silence, as Chams took his aesthetic to pieces.

Constantly working, a full album is fast approaching, with Chams sharing neo-industrial juggernaut 'Avoue'.

Out now, the track matches brutal digital abstraction to his intense flow, an attempt to channel repressed emotion.

“I made this track to try and exorcize my often overwhelming inner rage and passion,” Chams explains. “It ended up as a statement going back and fourth between the affection and the aversion I have for others and myself.”

Tune in now.

