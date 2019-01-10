CHAMPS Explore 'The Hard Interchange' In This New Short Film

CHAMPS seem to occupy their own world, their own specific realm.

Well, it's the Isle of Wight to be exact, but the duo - Michael and David Champion - are champions of pop individuality.

Linking with Chale Abbey Studios for their new album, sessions stretched from hazy and hedonistic Berlin nights through to their boyhoods in the English countryside.

Working harder than ever before, the inspired CHAMPS pushed themselves to the limit, expanding on details etched out by their opening two studio albums.

Out now, 'The Hard Interchange' is the sound of a band on peak form, relishing every single note. They comment:

“It was a genuine privilege to record our new album here. The history, the solitude and above all the equipment. You'd be hard-pushed to find a more inspiring place to make a record.”

Due out soon, the album is trailed by a new short film, capturing the creative process that lies behind each CHAMPS project. Beautifully well realised, this short film is an insight into the pair's extraordinary world.

Tune in now.

'The Hard Interchange' is out now.

