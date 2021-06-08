Champion DI Smashes Back With 'Phases'

Rap riser Champion DI returns with new single 'Phases'.

Champion DI introduced himself earlier this year, catching our ear with his excellent single 'Jetsons'.

A rapper who thinks outside the box, he evades the norm to walk his own path - just what UK rap needs right now, to be honest.

New single 'Phases' continues his journey, and it finds Champion DI switching it up, aiming for something smooth.

Adding R&B elements to his UK rap template, 'Phases' underlines his creative dexterity.

Fresh from working with the likes of Nines, Jords, and Disciples, Champion DI is definitely a name to watch.

Tune in now.