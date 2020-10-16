CHAI's New Single 'Nobody Knows We Are Fun' Is A Riot

CHAI channel their flirtatious frustrations on new single 'Nobody Knows We Are Fun'.

The Japanese band's new album 'WINK' is out on May 21st , released globally through American independent powerhouse Sub Pop.

New single 'Nobody Knows We Are Fun' is an absolute riot, a blizzard of pop-drenched garage punk that emphasises the group's cute aesthetic.

A song about attempting to make a guy notice you, it turns out that the struggle is real for CHAI - but they've always got each other, of course.

YUUKI was watching 2019’s Booksmart when the song popped into her head, in particular a key moment where a character says: "Nobody knows we're fun!"

“I thought, ‘We, CHAI, can really relate to that scene,” YUUKI says. The song is “a mix of screaming our annoyances—why don’t you guys notice us!—while trying to be cute and sexy.”

Hideto Hotta directs the video - tune in now.

