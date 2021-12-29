CHAI Share 'Last Christmas' Cover

Japanese garage-pop outfit CHAI have shared their take on the Wham! classic 'Last Christmas'.

The group's recent album 'Wink' landed in 2021, while the Japanese outfit also found time for a Duran Duran collaboration.

Ending the year on a high, CHAI surprised fans on Christmas Day with a neat cover on a festive classic.

Yep, they've recorded their own version of 'Last Christmas' and it's a delirious take on the karaoke evergreen.

The video features the four-piece playing with Christmas decorations, and generally having a merry ol' time.

Tune in now.

- - -