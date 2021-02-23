CHAI Link With Ric Wilson For New Single 'Maybe Chocolate Chips'

Japanese heroines CHAI link with Ric Wilson on new single 'Maybe Chocolate Chips'.

The band have moved past their garage pop roots, with new album 'WINK' offering the broadest depiction yet of their joyous creativity.

Out on May 21st, new single 'Maybe Chocolate Chips' is a slinky, low key number that revels in self-love.

The title is a reference to YUUKI's moles, and the song itself is capped by a guest spot from Ric Wilson.

YUUKI comments: “Things that we want to hold on to, things that we wished went away. A lot of things happen as we age and with that for me, is new moles! But I love them! My moles are like the chocolate chips on a cookie, the more you have, the happier you become! and before you know it, you're an original...”

Callum Scott-Dyson directs the video, with CHAI elaborating: “This music video is the perfect visual for ‘Maybe Chocolate Chips.’ It was our first time working with Callum and the result (animation, etc.) was something we'd never tried before!”

“Callum actually reached out to us for this but we loved how his work featured grotesque but cute components and tons of fantasy so our vision for this was in line. Your mole is actually a Chocolate Chip! But you knew that already right?!”

Tune in now.

