CHAI Announce New Album 'WINK'

Japanese garage-pop mavericks CHAI will release new album 'WINK' on May 21st.

The band's third album overall, 'WINK' is their first for new home Sub Pop.

Out on May 21st, the record takes their cheekily infectious thrash-pop sound to a new level.

Of its title, the band comment: “A person who winks is a person with a pure heart, who lives with flexibility, who does what they want. A person who winks is a person who is free.”

YUUKI notes: “With this album, we’re winking at you. We’re living freely and we hope that when you listen, you can wink and live freely, too.”

New single 'ACTION' is out now, and it's a superb slice of three minute rama lama punk-pop that attempts to channel the energy of those Black Lives Matter protests.

“Seeing how the world came together during the protests really moved me,” said YUUKI. “I wanted to dedicate that song to the year of action.”

CHAI comment: “The world as we know it has changed, but even with that, it's still a world where nothing really changes. Wouldn't it be wonderful if there more ACTION rooted in happiness? Be the change that you want to see!... I'm going to be the pioneer in seeing the world I want to see, meeting the people I want to meet! We start off by expressing the fun in ACTION with this music video♡ Why don't you join us?! It's that type of song♡.”

Tune in now.

