Chadster Links With 6lack For 'Sin'

The New Yorker returns...
Robin Murray
News
18 · 02 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 18 · 02 · 2021
0

New York native Chadster goes in strong on new single 'Sin'.

The artist's debut cut 'Trap Door' was an imposing release, earning some admiring glances from his peers.

Hitting back, follow up single 'Sin' finds the rising force working alongside former Clash cover star 6lack.

It's a super team up, matching soulful bars with something a bit more rugged, aligning two talents who compliment each other perfectly.

Out now, 'Sin' looks back on past relationships, and picks through them to find some hard-learned lessons.

Chadster comments:

"It's about past relationships i've had with girls that just don’t want to be committed but still want everything that a committed relationship holds - like we’re in a relationship but they’re still single lol..."

Tune in now.

 

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

 

Chadster
6lack
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next