Chadster Links With 6lack For 'Sin'

New York native Chadster goes in strong on new single 'Sin'.

The artist's debut cut 'Trap Door' was an imposing release, earning some admiring glances from his peers.

Hitting back, follow up single 'Sin' finds the rising force working alongside former Clash cover star 6lack.

It's a super team up, matching soulful bars with something a bit more rugged, aligning two talents who compliment each other perfectly.

Out now, 'Sin' looks back on past relationships, and picks through them to find some hard-learned lessons.

Chadster comments:

"It's about past relationships i've had with girls that just don’t want to be committed but still want everything that a committed relationship holds - like we’re in a relationship but they’re still single lol..."

Tune in now.