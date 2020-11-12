Cero Ismael Shares Soulful Hip-Hop Cut 'Darling'

Dutch artist Cero Ismael returns with new single 'Darling'.

The songwriter is a gentle giant, with his six foot five stance matched by a heart as big as Amsterdam.

New eight track project 'Blue Man' is incoming, with soulful burner 'Darling' leading the way.

Diving straight in, the rugged beat is set against an emotional arrangement, one that allows Cero to be completely true to his emotions.

The song links to the wider project, with Cero commenting that he "tried to make an abstract view on the upside down world concept, not knowing where you are but feeling lost in a sense of reality."

"We as people are constantly fighting emotions from the past, while not realising how the past affects the future. Combined with strong and close performance takes we combined past and future feelings together in what now is ‘Darling’."

Directed by Youp Whenes and Tristan Hageman* you can check out the video for 'Darling' below.

'Blue Man' EP will be released on February 18th.

