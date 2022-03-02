Ceramic Animal's 'Tangled' Is A Neat Ear-Worm

Ceramic Animal are able to conjure new sounds from classic influences.

Melting together power pop and 70s style Americana, their songwriting has a crisp, punchy feel, putting us in mind of The Greenhornes in places, or even Brendan Benson.

New album 'Sweet Unknown' finds the band - who hail from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, about an hour north of Philadelphia - linking with Black Keys guitarist and acclaimed producer Dan Auerbach.

Out on March 4th, it's a superb collection of songs, with each one seeming to have its own character and flavour.

New single 'Tangled' is a neat ear-worm with a heart of gold, moving from plaintive acoustic guitars to clipped electric lead.

Ceramic Animal singer Chris Regan comments...

"‘Tangled’ ’is about falling hard for someone, but life separates you. The distance makes it harder to trust this person you care so much about… but that separation can create a stronger bond because you have to work harder to keep the relationship alive...”

Director Andy Hawkes sculpts the video, a fun performance clip that involves plenty of cut-screen set switches and outfit changes.

Tune in now.

