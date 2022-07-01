Central Cee Drops Hard-Hitting Single 'Retail Therapy'

Central Cee has shared his new single 'Retail Therapy'.

The track moves between hard-spitting rhymes and deft production, a sound palette that lingers on drill sensibility before throwing in a neat saxophone line.

Summing up the contradictions that propel this West London artist, 'Retail Therapy' trails an incoming tape from Cench.

Out on February 25th, his new mixtape '23' is the follow up to 2021's chart-smashing project 'Wild West'.

'Retail Therapy' leads the way, finessing Central Cee's style while adding new elements - he even co-directs the visual alongside LKC.

Check out 'Retail Therapy' below.

- - -