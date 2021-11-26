Central Cee Announces '23' Mixtape

West London's own Central Cee has laid out plans for his '23' mixtape.

Available to pre-order now , it follows the chart-crushing success of his 'Wild West'.

That tape didn't contain a single feature, but a cryptic new artwork lays out details for its successor.

A 15 track project, '23' features one song that contains five features - and his next single seems to be called 'Retail Therapy'.

It's an apt title for the fashion conscious rapper, who has just dropped a capsule in conjunction with Trapstar.

Check out his recent single 'Obsessed With You' below.

- - -