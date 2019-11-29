Celeste Wins BRIT Rising Star Award 2020

Celeste has won the BRIT Rising Star Award for 2020.

The award was previously known as the Critics Choice, and was won by artists such as Adele, Florence + The Machine, and Jorja Smith.

Re-named as the Rising Star Award, the inaugural winner of rising soul force Celeste.

The singer made it to the final three, and fought off close competition from Joy Crookes and beabadoobee.

Celeste comments:

“It’s a huge honour to be the recipient of the BRITs Rising Star Award 2020. Like many others, I grew up watching the BRITs and have been continually inspired by its nominees, winners and the performances. I hope to make the most of this incredible opportunity and I can’t wait to perform on the BRITs next year.”

As a result, Celeste will perform at the BRIT Awards 2020 in London's O2 Arena on February 18th.

Check out a beautiful performance of 'Strange' recorded live in Abbey Road studios.

