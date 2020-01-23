Celeste Announces Debut Album 'Not Your Muse'

Celeste will release her debut album 'Not Your Muse' on February 26th.

The BRIT Award winning star is currently soundtracking the festive season, with her voice adorning the John Lewis, Waitrose advert.

Working on her album has progressed through lockdown, and it's set to land early next year.

'Not Your Muse' is out on February 26th, and it's about moving out of the darkness and into the light.

She comments...

“’Not Your Muse’ is the power I found when I felt powerless... In making this album I have allowed myself to arrive at a place where I feel empowered, fiercely wide-eyed and fulfilled. I'm very proud of what I've achieved on my debut album and to be in this position, after the year that has been, I feel nothing but gratitude and excitement. I hope you enjoy it…”

Find the tracklist after the jump.

'Not Your Music' is out on February 26th. Tracklisting:

1. Ideal Woman

2. Strange (Edit)

3. Tonight Tonight

4. Stop This Flame

5. Tell Me Something I Don't Know

6. Not Your Muse

7. Beloved

8. Love is Back

9. A Kiss

10. The Promise

11. A Little Love

12. Some Goodbyes Come with Hellos

