Cedric Burnside Finds The Heart Of The Blues With 'Hard To Stay Cool'

Times may change but the blues remains the blues, and for that we must all remain thankful.

Perhaps the most potent folk music to emerge from the African-American experience, the blues can say things in a way other forms of music simply cannot reach.

Cedric Burnside was brought up around the blues - his grand-father was R.L. Burnside, whose catalogue inspired a fresh generation of musicians.

Cedric's music, though, is no mere retread of the past; connected intimately to his own life, each song feels like it has been hewn from his soul.

New album 'Benton Country Relic' is due to drop on September 14th, with Clash able to share hypnotic new song 'Hard To Stay Cool'.

Born from tragic circumstance - the bluesman lost his parents, uncle and brother in close succession - 'Hard To Stay Cool' is about trying to find peace amid life's tribulations.

Simple but stunningly effective, there's a haunting quality to Cedric's delivery which lingers long after the final note has slide into silence.

He comments: "Blues is about gettin' through hard times and honestly it comes from African Americans wantin’ to tell their story. This is mine."

Watch the video for 'Hard To Stay Cool' below.

