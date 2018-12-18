CC Honeymoon's 'Make It Right' Is The Work Of A Solitary Artist

CC Honeymoon has shared his powerful new single 'Make It Right'.

The London based artist worked furiously across winter, charting new material and nailing down fresh ideas as the temperatures plummeted.

With Spring now emphatically on its way, CC Honeymoon is ready to release frosted, emotionally gripping new single 'Make It Right'.

He explains: "In its simplest form is about a break up, its from the point of view of the person being left. Asking for one more night with their partner thinking they would get closure and potentially stop them from leaving".

Sub-zero synths that wrap themselves around gossamer traces of splintered R&B, it emerged during those solitary winter sessions.

He explains: "I wrote and recorded this song in my bedroom over the winter, whilst I went through a period of being a bit of a hermit not wanting to go out or socialise. I was quite 'in my own head' during this time and think that spills into this track."

"I wanted to write a song about how I think everyone internalises their emotions a lot when they're in a relationship, obsessing over how the other person feels, are they keen on me, do they love me? Do they have doubts? Are they cheating? Constantly second guessing the partner due to our own insecurities. When in reality everything could be fine and they’re happy, it could just be you that has the problem."

Tune in now.

Catch CC Honeymoon at the following shows:

April

24 Leeds Nation of Shop Keepers

27 London Test Pressing festival

May

4 London Dingwalls (supporting First Hate and Lust for Youth)

11 Brighton White Rabbit (Great Escape Festival)

