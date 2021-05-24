Cavetown Opens Up On 'Ur Gonna Wish U Believed Me'

London based bedroom pop prodigy Cavetown returns with new single 'Ur Gonna Wish U Believed Me'.

The songwriter recently shared the divine 'Sleepyheard (Extras)', an expanded take on his major label debut.

Cavetown's roots go deep, however, spending countless hours sculpting demos and then sharing them with a global audience via Bandcamp.

New EP 'Man's Best Friend' arrives on June 4th, trailed by fresh single 'Ur Gonna Wish U Believed Me'.

It's a song about learning to open up, and allowing those around you to fully express their feelings.

He comments: "It's about when you're desperately asking for help, but made to feel like you're not hurt or ill enough to get the assistance you need. Feeling like anywhere you go for help, you are made to feel like it's just attention-seeking behaviour when you're actually in a lot of pain."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Polly Hanrahan

- - -

