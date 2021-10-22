Cavetown, Chloe Moriondo Tackle 'Teenage Dirtbag'

Cavetown and Chloe Moriondo combine to cover the Wheatus classic 'Teenage Dirtbag'.

The two artists are close friends, with Cavetown having worked on production for Chloe’s ‘Blood Bunny (Acoustic)’ and ‘Spirit Orb’ EPs.

Kindred spirits, Cavetown follows his excellent EP 'Man's Best Friend' with a neat take on a late 90s pop-punk classic.

'Teenage Dirtbag' hasn't aged a day, and in the hands of Cavetown and Chloe Moriondo it receives a Gen Z re-work.

Spinning off on different tangents, the pair explore new spaces within the oft-covered tale of teenage angst and longing.

Cavetown says...

“‘Teenage Dirtbag’ is an epic song that was stuck in my head for days, so I decided to cover it. I always love working with Chloe because she is the coolest!”

