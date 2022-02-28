Cavetown, beabadoobee Combine On 'Fall In Love With A Girl'

Cavetown and beabadoobee combine on new single 'Fall In Love With A Girl'.

Cavetown - real name Robin Skinner - has long been a fan of beabadoobee's work, and the pair met after a London show.

Quickly exchanging details, Cavetown sent over a few sketches, one of which has reached fruition.

Out now, 'Fall In Love With A Girl' is shot through with innocence, the kind of super-sweet melancholy only Cavetown can provide.

A true DIY talent, the songwriter's realm is perfectly enhanced by Bea's contributions.

Robin says...

“‘Fall In Love With A Girl’ is about someone who's struggling with their sexuality and how that affects their happiness. This person is scared to take the leap to make themselves happy and tries to make things work in a hetero relationship. When they finally take the step to be in a same-sex relationship, they realize how happy it makes them and that it's okay to trust yourself.”

The video features picture-perfect doll house, and questions whether 'traditional' social roles are helping or hindering us.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Daniela Monteiro

- - -