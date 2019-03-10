Cautious Clay Revives His Yung Olde Mayne Project For 'WHO'S LYING?'

Cautious Clay returns to his Yung Olde Mayne project for new release 'WHO'S LYING?' - tune in now.

The New York artist re-ignites the moniker, retrieving his hip-hop roots and utilising some fantastically smudgy, lo-fi production.

Working on his own, it's a neat, minimalist jammer, matching those pared back rhythms to flutes and that standout sax line.

Out now on EDEN's New World Tapes imprint, all proceeds from this release will go to the Black Visions Collective, a grassroots organisation dedicated to Black liberation and justice based in Minnesota.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: John Daniel Powers

