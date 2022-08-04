Cathy Jain's 'UFO' Pins Down The Unknowable

17-year-old Cathy Jain is back with new music.

Her latest single, ‘UFO’, dropped on April 8th and is off her second EP scheduled to be released later this year.

Produced by Jack Hardman and Charlie Hugall, ‘UFO’ is a dreamlike fantasy, its mellow and dazzling tempo juxtaposing the harrowing lyrics about the end of the world as we know it.

The slight reverb creates an alluring aura of make-believe and possibility, articulating Jain’s unique style and sound. “As the sky burnt up in flames, how could I forget you were never like the rest,” she dejectedly sings.

Speaking about her latest project:

“It’s supposed to be quite animated! You know when you’re with someone, and you think they’re someone they’re not? And then, in the end, they betray you, and you realise they’re not going to be there for you? It’s made into this big, apocalyptic alien invasion story. It’s quite dramatic, really.”

Cathy Jain is ready to hit the stage once more following her live performance at Latitude Festival last year, her summer calendar filled with festivals and gigs.

Tap in to 'UFO' below.

Words: Cora Jordon

Photo Credit: Mae Sass

- - -