Catholic Action's Urgent 'One Of Us' Is A Frenetic Call To Arms

Catholic Action have shared their urgent new single 'One Of Us'.

The band have taken time out to focus on their next move, laying down new material at Hermitage Works in London and at Shady Lane Studio in Erskine.

New album 'Celebrated By Strangers' is the result, and it will be released on March 27th following its final mixdown at Parr Street Studios in Liverpool.

New single 'One Of Us' raises expectations still further, a stabbing, ultra-direct return, with its off kilter riff underpinning an addictive vocal.

It's remarkably concise, incisive return, 'One Of Us' was fuelled by The Mess We're In right now, by the bleak darkness of the Brexit landscape.

Chris McCrory explains...

'One Of Us' was written as a direct response to what I see happening in the UK – a country ravaged by poverty and a disintegrating social fabric of increasingly isolated and intoxicated people.

A neglected group spun in circles by an uncaring billionaire-owned media, (mis)led into pointing the finger at one another as opposed to those truly responsible for this situation.

A depressing but common problem in 2019... sound familiar?

Tune in now.

